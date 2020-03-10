Advisor Group Inc. Sells 36,796 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,796 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.