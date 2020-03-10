Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,140 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 110,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

