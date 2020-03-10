Aeon Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $500.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00696312 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006913 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001924 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

