Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Holdings Cut by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,497 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,643,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 919,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $703.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.