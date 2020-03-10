Aeron Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $2.56 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Tidex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Coinrail, Mercatox, Gate.io, IDEX, Kuna, Radar Relay and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

