AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

