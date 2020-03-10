Agrocoin (AGRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Agrocoin has a market cap of $4.15 million and $288,455.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00482209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.33 or 0.06371162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013288 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003791 BTC.

About Agrocoin

Agrocoin (AGRO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

