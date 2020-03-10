Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas Buys 2,665 Shares

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 1,140,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,837. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

