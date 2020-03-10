Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.08.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.22. 3,935,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,003. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.85. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.01 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$469,245.46.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

