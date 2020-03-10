Ajo LP Acquires 18,410 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $52,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

