Ajo LP Acquires 540,959 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 842.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,959 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.89% of Oshkosh worth $57,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

