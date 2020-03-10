Ajo LP Acquires 94,233 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Ajo LP increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,233 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.11% of Baxter International worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $6,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 995,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,246,000 after purchasing an additional 110,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Baxter International stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

