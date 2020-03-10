Ajo LP Boosts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ajo LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,194 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.76% of Genpact worth $60,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,546,000 after buying an additional 1,071,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after acquiring an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

