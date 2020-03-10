Ajo LP Boosts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ajo LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,705 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.80% of Douglas Emmett worth $61,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 321,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

