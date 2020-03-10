Ajo LP Boosts Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Ajo LP raised its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253,430 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.48% of Masco worth $65,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 5.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. Masco Corp has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

