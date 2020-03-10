Ajo LP Buys 120,346 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Ajo LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.47% of Cabot worth $39,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

