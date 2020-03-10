Ajo LP Decreases Stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Ajo LP cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242,035 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.12% of PNM Resources worth $45,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

