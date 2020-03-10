Ajo LP Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ajo LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 755.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,888 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.57% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $62,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

