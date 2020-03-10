Ajo LP Has $36.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,090,331 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.33% of The Western Union worth $36,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of WU opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

