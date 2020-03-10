Ajo LP Has $37.31 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ajo LP lessened its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203,507 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.72% of Crane worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crane by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Crane by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

