Ajo LP Has $40.28 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,614 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.17. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $222.84 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.12.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

