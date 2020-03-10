Ajo LP Has $46.34 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Ajo LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.23% of PBF Energy worth $46,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,450,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,333,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,809,367 shares of company stock valued at $50,287,153 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

