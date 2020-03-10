Ajo LP Has $49.09 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,598 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.40% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $49,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 57.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $27,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.