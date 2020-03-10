Ajo LP Has $65.74 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 354,326 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.14% of Allison Transmission worth $65,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

