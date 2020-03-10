Ajo LP Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ajo LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,364 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

