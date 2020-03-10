Ajo LP Increases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3,927.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,677 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.84% of Arrow Electronics worth $57,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of ARW opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.