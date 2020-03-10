Ajo LP Lowers Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Ajo LP cut its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,693 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.48% of J2 Global worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,383,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.95. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

