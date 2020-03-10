Ajo LP Purchases 13,996 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $46,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zoetis by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,911,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

