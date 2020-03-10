Ajo LP Purchases 415,836 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ajo LP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 236.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,836 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $36,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

