Ajo LP Purchases 70,288 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Ajo LP raised its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,288 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 1.25% of Avnet worth $52,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 849,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. Avnet has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

