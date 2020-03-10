Ajo LP Sells 1,043,519 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,043,519 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 27.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 149,921 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in AT&T by 113.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 341,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.0% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $248.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

