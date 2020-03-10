Ajo LP Sells 107,923 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,923 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.38% of Arch Capital Group worth $65,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

