Ajo LP Sells 1,123,987 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ajo LP cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,987 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.15% of General Mills worth $48,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,548,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.