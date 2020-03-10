Ajo LP Sells 112,858 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ajo LP decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112,858 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

BABA opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

