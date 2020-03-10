Ajo LP Sells 185,966 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Ajo LP cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,966 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.42% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $37,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

