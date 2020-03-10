Ajo LP Sells 69,258 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,258 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 174,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

