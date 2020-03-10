Ajo LP Sells 94,109 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,109 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.13% of Humana worth $64,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $337.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $384.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,450. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

