Ajo LP Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ajo LP decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,847 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $45,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.