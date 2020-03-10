Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 148,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,841. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 111,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,394,000 after purchasing an additional 709,817 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 380,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 138,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.