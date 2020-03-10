Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) EVP Jonathan Kafer Sells 11,088 Shares

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) EVP Jonathan Kafer sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $11,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akorn stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.75. Akorn, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Akorn by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,570,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,539 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akorn by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,997,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Akorn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akorn by 117.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akorn by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 599,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

