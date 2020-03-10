Alan S. Armstrong Buys 33,000 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WMB traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,574,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,959. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

