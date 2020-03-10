Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $13,845,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

