Algorand Price Tops $0.29 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Algorand has a market cap of $186.70 million and approximately $95.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003611 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,182,651,644 coins and its circulating supply is 651,379,801 coins. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

