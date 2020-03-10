Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.