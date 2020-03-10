Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$39.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$35.27 and a 52-week high of C$46.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.