Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Reduced by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for about 6.4% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Alleghany worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock traded down $13.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $777.32 and its 200 day moving average is $779.77. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $598.54 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

