ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,364 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of ALLETE worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 643,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALE. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. 17,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.37. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

