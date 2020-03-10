Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,778 shares during the period. Allogene Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.