AllSafe Trading Up 42.6% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $245,834.14 and $598.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000296 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

