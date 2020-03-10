Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,678. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

